Other ways to support Art in Bloom

The Art in Bloom Shop will be open every day of the event. Located in the Cargill Gallery, just off the General Mills Lobby.

Hours:

Thursday, April 27, 9:30AM-9PM

Friday, April 28, 9:30AM-9PM

Saturday, April 29, 10AM-5PM

Sunday, April 30, 11Am-5PM

BACHMAN’S SPRING IDEA HOUSE, “URBAN FARMHOUSE”

MARCH 15 – APRIL 15

Bachman’s Lyndale Avenue location

Visit Bachman’s historic family home at 6010 Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis for spring ideas and inspirations. Nearly every item in the Spring Idea House is for sale — either tagged in the house as “one of a kind” or available for sale in the retail store. Self-guided tour tickets are just $5 and each ticket includes a coupon for $5 off a $25+ purchase. Best of all, 20% of the ticket proceeds benefit Art in Bloom! You can buy your ticket online or at 612.861.7311. Tickets are limited, especially on weekends. Same day tickets may be available at Bachman’s gift counter.

FAVORITE FLORAL TRADITION: BACHMAN’S FLORAL DESIGN WORKSHOP

Thursday, April 20, 6-8PM

Bachman’s Lyndale Avenue location

Seize this opportunity to create a floral arrangement inspired by the beautiful Art in Bloom 2017 signature artwork, Still Life with Anemones by Odilon Redon. The 6-8PM workshop on April 20 is led by Bachman’s designer and Art in Bloom People’s Choice designer, Diane Enge. The $60 ticket cost covers all of the evening’s activities and instruction, materials to create your own floral masterpiece and light bites, and 20% of ticket proceeds benefit Art in Bloom. Sounds like the perfect arrangement, doesn’t it? You can buy your ticket online or at 612.861.7311.