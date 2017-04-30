The Art in Bloom Shop will be open every day of the event. Located in the Cargill Gallery, just off the General Mills Lobby.
Hours:
Thursday, April 27, 9:30AM-9PM
Friday, April 28, 9:30AM-9PM
Saturday, April 29, 10AM-5PM
Sunday, April 30, 11Am-5PM
Visit Bachman’s historic family home at 6010 Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis for spring ideas and inspirations. Nearly every item in the Spring Idea House is for sale — either tagged in the house as “one of a kind” or available for sale in the retail store. Self-guided tour tickets are just $5 and each ticket includes a coupon for $5 off a $25+ purchase. Best of all, 20% of the ticket proceeds benefit Art in Bloom! You can buy your ticket online or at 612.861.7311. Tickets are limited, especially on weekends. Same day tickets may be available at Bachman’s gift counter.
Seize this opportunity to create a floral arrangement inspired by the beautiful Art in Bloom 2017 signature artwork, Still Life with Anemones by Odilon Redon. The 6-8PM workshop on April 20 is led by Bachman’s designer and Art in Bloom People’s Choice designer, Diane Enge. The $60 ticket cost covers all of the evening’s activities and instruction, materials to create your own floral masterpiece and light bites, and 20% of ticket proceeds benefit Art in Bloom. Sounds like the perfect arrangement, doesn’t it? You can buy your ticket online or at 612.861.7311.
President
Connie Sommers
Honorary Chair
Mary Agnes McQuinn
Event Co-Chairs
Kris King
Teresa Pfister
Presented by
Sponsors: Galleria Edina, Martha Head, Lakewood Cemetery, Michael Birt, dedicated to Ann Birt, Cabrio Design, LLC, Victory Lane Automotive
Additional Generous Support: Patty and Sam McCullough, Mary Grau, Tom and Lynn Schaefer, Len Busch Roses, JeanMarie Burtness, Connie Sommers
Generous In-Kind Support: SeaChange Print Innovations, Acendas Travel, CRAVE Restaurants
View fresh floral creations and the artworks that inspired them. Enter a world of timeless art and fresh flowers during the 34th annual Art in Bloom—a four-day festival of fresh floral arrangements and fine art, presented by Friends of the Institute at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Delight in 165 floral designs that interpret objects from Mia’s collection. A Twin Cities rite of spring!
Art in Bloom raises funds to support Mia projects of Friends of the Institute, including education and transportation for school children, exhibitions, art acquisition, education, and programs throughout the community.
Volunteers are needed Wednesday, April 26, through Sunday, April 30. Follow this link to sign up for Art in Bloom 2017 volunteer positions.
Once at the sign-up page, please review all open positions and any additional information via the related files. Select the chosen job, hit “submit and sign up” and follow all prompts.
For more information, contact the Friends Office: 612.870.3045
Off-street parking is available for a fee in Mia’s surface lots and ramp at 25th Street and Third Avenue South.
Complimentary off-site parking and free shuttle service is offered Thursday and Friday evening, and all day Saturday at the Wells Fargo parking garage at 28th Street and Fourth Avenue South.
Valet parking is available Thursday through Saturday at $20 per car, $5 with a disability permit.
The Agra Culture Restaurant will be open during Art in Bloom. Click the event below to view a full list of hours each day.
Minneapolis Institute of Art
2400 Third Avenue South
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
(808) MIA-ARTS (642-2787) (Toll Free)
Tickets: (612) 870-3000 or email visit@artsmia.org